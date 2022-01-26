x
Central Texas Food Bank in need of volunteers

In the last three months, the food bank has served about 260,000 people each month.

AUSTIN, Texas — Food banks across the country are short on volunteers due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And the Central Texas Food Bank is no exception.

The nonprofit usually experiences a post-holiday slow down in volunteers, but the omicron variant has made matters worse. 

While the availability of volunteers is down, the demand for food remains high. In the last three months, the food bank has served about 260,000 people each month.

If you'd like to help out, the food bank has morning and afternoon and weekday and weekend volunteering opportunities. The food bank also follows COVID-19 safety protocols.

If you would like to sign up to volunteer, click here to learn more. You can also click here to donate to the food bank.

If you or someone you know is in need of food, visit the Central Texas Food Bank's "Find Food Now" page.

In Other News

