Central Texas Food Bank partnering with Austin Public Health, Amazon for home delivery program

The program is open to households with children or adults 60 years old and older.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video was published in April.

If you're in need of food assistance but are unable to get to the Central Texas Food Bank's regular distribution events, a new program aims to help.

The food bank is partnering with the Austin Public Health Neighborhood Services Unit and Amazon to launch a home delivery program. The program is open to households with children or adults 60 years old and older.

Participating households must live in Travis County, be in need of food assistance and experience barriers to attending in-person food distributions.

Each box delivered will weigh about 30 pounds and contain shelf-stable groceries such as canned fruits, vegetables and protein, dried beans, masa corn flour, oatmeal and pasta.

To find out if you are eligible to participate in the program or to enroll, you can contact a neighborhood center near you:

