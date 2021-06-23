Central Texas Food Bank still seeing high need for food services

In May, the Central Texas Food Bank served 256,000 people. That is 28% more people than an average month before the pandemic.

AUSTIN, Texas — As people head back to their offices for work, it seems much of our area is seeing a return to normal times. Meanwhile, leaders at the Central Texas Food Bank told KVUE they do not expect to get back to pre-pandemic levels of need for years.

“We do anticipate that we will see a slow decline, but it will probably be over the course of more like a year or two years before we start to really get back to, you know, pre-pandemic kind of numbers,” explained Mark Jackson, the Chief Development Officer of the Central Texas Food Bank. “But I really don't foresee us ever getting back to that, to those actual numbers, as the population in our community is going to continue to grow and the need.”

In May alone, the Food Bank of Central Texas served 256,000 people, which is 28% more than they would serve in a month before the COVID-19 pandemic. With summer break now in full swing, families who usually depend on free and reduced lunches are facing more challenges.

“There's no question that it's, it's a struggle,” Jackson said. “It's really, really hard for families when, you know, parents are choosing between keeping the lights on and having food on the table. And, you know, it's devastating to see that anybody or any of our neighbors are in that position. We don't need that."

The Central Texas Food Bank has held more than 100 mass food distribution events during the pandemic. There are two more happening in the month of June:

Saturday, June 26 ACC Kyle 1200 Kohlers Crossing, Kyle, TX 78640 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Tuesday, June 29 Nelson Field 7105 Berkman Dr. Austin, TX 78752 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.



You can call the Distribution Programs Hotline for schedule updates at (512) 684-2559 or visit the Central Texas Food Bank website.