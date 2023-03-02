Central Texas Food Bank offering drive-thrus for those in need of food after ice storm

Spoiled food, home repair costs and low wages due to business closures are placing families across Central Texas in a tough situation after the ice storm.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: the video attached was a press conference from City of Austin officials discussing the steps the City has been taking for restoration efforts.

The Central Texas Food Bank is organizing two food distribution events on Saturday to help those affected by the mass power outages from the ice storm.

Spoiled food, home repair costs and low wages due to business closures are placing families across Central Texas in a tough situation after the ice storm earlier this week. As a way to bridge the gap, the Central Texas Food Bank will be offering two drive-thru food distribution events on Feb. 4.

The first food distribution drive-thru will take place in the morning from 9-11 a.m. at the Onion Creek Soccer Complex, located at 5600 East William Cannon Drive.

The second drive-thru will take place in the afternoon on at Nelson Field on 7105 Berkman Drive from 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Organizers say the events are drive-up, but they'll accommodate any residents that choose to walk-up.

Travis County Judge Andy Brown, Austin City Councilwoman Vanessa Fuentes, Austin City Councilmember José Velásquez, George Morales III with Travis County Constable Pct. 4 and the Austin Latino Coalition are working with the food bank to help provide residents with the food and supplies they need.

Due to the ice storm affecting so many people, extra demand for food has placed a strain on the food bank. Residents that do not need extra food and are able to help with donations or volunteering at the food bank, they are encouraged to visit the website to see open volunteer slots and donation needs.