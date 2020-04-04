AUSTIN, Texas — On Saturday, the Central Texas Food Bank distributed free food to help those facing food insecurity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The drive-thru distribution in northeast Austin provided 1,515 households with two emergency food boxes containing shelf-stable items and frozen items.

Families received approximately 48 pounds of items such as peanut butter, brown rice, canned tuna or chicken, fruits, vegetables, frozen chicken, frozen orange juice and bread, the food bank said.

The Central Texas Food Bank is planning other food distributions for the coming weeks, it said.

The food bank is considered an essential service necessary to help those facing hunger.

How to find information on getting help from the Central Texas Food Bank:

"Central Texans in need can also access food through the food bank’s network of partner pantries and mobile food pantry distributions throughout Central Texas. For the latest information on getting help, go to centraltexasfoodbank.org and click on “Find Food Now.” Once you find the distribution site nearest you, please call them to confirm their hours of operation. You can also call 211 for the latest information."

The food bank is also seeking donations:

"The food bank stands ready to help all Central Texans affected by the pandemic but has seen demand for its services skyrocket recently, severely straining its resources. So if you’re able to help, monetary donations are needed. Please donate at centraltexasfoodbank.org."

