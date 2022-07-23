x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Community

CapMetro, H-E-B host school supplies drive

The drives will take place on July 23 and July 30.

More Videos

AUSTIN, Texas — Capital Metro will team up with H-E-B and For the Children to host a school supplies drive on Saturday, July 23, and Saturday, July 30.

The July 23 drive will take place at the H-E-B locations on 2508 E. Riverside and 14028 N. U.S. 183 while the July 30 drive will take place at the H-E-B locations on 1000 E. 41st St. and 8801 S. Congress Ave.

The drive will accept backpacks, notebooks and more, all going to help fill CapMetro buses to help local children prepare for the year.

H-E-B customers can also donate to the drive at all locations in Austin, Buda, Dripping Springs, Georgetown, Hutto, Kyle, Leander, Pflugerville and Round Rock through Aug. 16.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Texas Republicans in Congress vote against bill to protect right to contraception

Union files charges against Tiff's Treats, cookie company issues statement

No, you should not turn off your air conditioner to save on your power bill

Paid Advertisement