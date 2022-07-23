CapMetro, H-E-B host school supplies drive

The drives will take place on July 23 and July 30.

AUSTIN, Texas — Capital Metro will team up with H-E-B and For the Children to host a school supplies drive on Saturday, July 23, and Saturday, July 30.

The July 23 drive will take place at the H-E-B locations on 2508 E. Riverside and 14028 N. U.S. 183 while the July 30 drive will take place at the H-E-B locations on 1000 E. 41st St. and 8801 S. Congress Ave.

The drive will accept backpacks, notebooks and more, all going to help fill CapMetro buses to help local children prepare for the year.

H-E-B customers can also donate to the drive at all locations in Austin, Buda, Dripping Springs, Georgetown, Hutto, Kyle, Leander, Pflugerville and Round Rock through Aug. 16.