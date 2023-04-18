CapMetro reveals buses wrapped in students' art for Earth Day

The vehicles were wrapped in students' artwork from schools across Central Texas as part of Art on the Bus, an art contest.

AUSTIN, Texas — In celebration of Earth Day, Capital Metro (CapMetro) unveiled two new zero-emissions buses and two pickup vehicles, with the help of Creative Action.

“Events like this not only promote CapMetro’s sustainability goals but also allows us to showcase some of our talented Central Texas students and their passion for a healthier environment,” said Dottie Watkins, President and CEO of CapMetro. “Educating students from a young age about the benefits of public transportation, and how it can help our environment, can help create a better community for all of us.”

This year, the schools that were selected to participate included:

Graham Elementary from Austin ISD

Smith Elementary from Del Valle ISD

Camacho Elementary from Leander ISD

Pioneer Crossing Elementary from Manor ISD

Each student was asked to pick their favorite places across Central Texas and create artwork using recycled materials.

“All students who participated in Art on the Bus this year learned about public transportation, were introduced to the concept of sustainability, and were invited to look for inspiration in their communities,” said Patrick Torres, executive director for Creative Action. “Through our partnership with CapMetro, we hope these young artists see the value of public transportation and that everyone who sees these vehicles wrapped in their artwork will remember that CapMetro is such a gift to our community.”

CapMetro and Creative Action used this contest to help educate students about the benefits of using public transportation and zero-emissions vehicles.

You can see the artwork on these vehicles in service circulation through April 2024.

CapMetro is aiming to be carbon neutral by 2024, including a fully electric, zero-emissions bus fleet.