Capital Metro aiming to provide holiday meals to families in need with 9th annual 'Stuff the Bus' campaign

Donations will be accepted through Dec. 24.

AUSTIN, Texas — Capital Metro is back yet again in 2020 for its ninth annual "Stuff the Bus" campaign, aiming to provide as many meals as possible to families in need.

This year, it is partnering with Whole Foods Market to collect donations for the Central Texas Food Bank. This year, the theme is "Make this season bright for our neighbors in need."

"As always, Capital Metro’s mission is to serve our community," said Capital Metro President and CEO Randy Clarke. "Especially this year, we are thankful to partner with the Central Texas Food Bank and Whole Foods Market during the holidays in order to serve our community members who need our help the most."

This year's event will run from Dec. 10 to Dec. 24. Customers can visit CapMetro.org/StufftheBus or Amazon Wish List. Donations can also be made at all seven Whole Foods locations in the Austin area.

"We are honored to collaborate again this year with Capital Metro and the Central Texas Food Bank," said Matt Ray, Southwest regional president for Whole Foods Market. "Thanks to the generosity of our customers making donations, thousands of meals will be distributed to those in need throughout Austin this holiday season."

This year, the food bank has seen an increased need in Central Texas. Just in October, the food bank served around 113,776 households, which translates to nearly 6.1 million pounds of food. More than 13,500 of those had used the food bank’s services for the first time.

"In these challenging times, we’re so glad that our friends at Capital Metro and Whole Foods Market are taking Stuff the Bus virtual," said Derrick Chubbs, president and CEO of the Central Texas Food Bank. "With the need for our services at record levels, every donation to Stuff the Bus and the Whole Foods Market Feed4More in-store register-drive will help feed our hungry neighbors during this holiday season and beyond."