Boil water notice issued for parts of Fayette County

Residents have been asked to boil water until further notice from Aqua Water Supply Corporation.

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas — Editors note: KVUE originally reported that the boil water notice impacted parts of Bastrop, but the area impacted is in Fayette County.

The Texas Commission of Environmental Quality (TCEQ) is requiring people in the Vista Ranch area of Fayette County to boil their water.

A boil water notice was issued after a water main break happened at 3:30 a.m. Thursday. This caused portions of the Vista Ranch Water System to experience low water pressure.

Crews are working to repair the water main and restore the system back to normal working conditions. Once repairs are completed, crews will flush the system with chlorinated water.

Until the repairs are completed, residents are asked to boil their water to destroy any harmful bacteria and other microbes that may have entered their water. Residents will need to bring the water to a vigorous boil for two minutes.

Residents can also purchase bottled water if they don't want to boil their water.

Aqua Water Supply Corporation (Aqua WSC) will notify residents when the water is safe to drink after it has been tested.