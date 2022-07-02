Local breweries team up to deliver water to schools, Austin airport vendors

With the boil water notice still in place, breweries around Austin have stepped up again to provide clean water for those who need it.

AUSTIN, Texas — Over the weekend, Infamous Brewing Company owner Josh Horowitz got a call asking if he could bring water to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

"'Do you have clean water?' 'Yes, sir, I do. I've got, you know, 900 gallons on hand, plus more.' 'Do you have clean kegs?' 'Yes, sir, I do. I've got clean kegs on hand.' 'Well, what can you spare?'" Horowitz recounted on Monday afternoon. "And I said, 'Well, you know, what do you need?' 'We're looking, you know, 38 vendors, X amount of usage.'"

Horowitz provided 35 kegs of clean water for Austin airport vendors on Sunday, plus an additional 15 kegs of clean water on Monday morning.

Mondays don't normally call for water deliveries. The start of the week usually is slated for brewing beer, canning beer and cleaning the kegs and taproom.



"We're a half mile as the crow flies from the water plant that's coming straight out of the lake," Horowitz said.

Horowitz set up shop nearly nine years ago close to Lake Travis, within Water District 17's area of operations. He added he's never had water issues while three of the past four years have sprung Austin Water quality problems. Because Infamous has clean water, Horowitz has delivered when called upon for help.

"Definitely déjà vu – it's, you know, sitting there going, 'You know, we've got water, we've got kegs. Let's go,'" Horowitz said of his staff and operations.

Breweries are uniquely outfitted with large boilers to provide clean water en masse normally to brew beer. Because of the large tanks, breweries can boil large amounts of water, then cool them down quickly to provide to people. On Sunday night, Steve Hinojosa, one of the bosses at Family Business Beer Company, called Horowitz to see if they could deliver water to schools in South Austin.

"He had called last night and said, 'You know, the schools don't have clean water. You know, what are we going to do? Our kids are in these schools,'" Horowitz repeated. "I said, 'Well, do you have clean kegs first? Bring them over. We'll fill them up.'"

Overall, the breweries filled about 15 kegs of water for schools in South Austin neighborhoods.

"'I know it's a little odd for a beer company to be at a school, but it's something we could provide for you guys,'" Hinojosa recalls texting some friends who work for Austin ISD.

Hinojosa called friends at Meanwhile Brewing, Austin Beerworks and others asking if they would do the same in their areas of town.

"That's kind of how it just started, kind of went like wildfire this morning after everybody was kind of picking up on it like, 'Let's see what we can do,'" Hinojosa said.

Horowitz anticipates helping out airport vendors for the next few days as the boil water notice continues. On Monday afternoon, Horowitz was surprised people weren't lined up over the weekend asking for clean water.

