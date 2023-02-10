Local co-op gives out donations to help first responders in Central Texas

The Bluebonnet Electric Co-Op is donating $63,000 to fire departments across its service area in recognition of the outstanding job the departments have done.

BASTROP, Texas — Central Texas fire departments got a welcome donation on Monday morning.

The Bluebonnet Electric Co-Op's board of directors is donating $63,000 to fire departments across its service area. The grants are in recognition of the outstanding job the departments have done this summer.

This summer was one of the driest and hottest on record in Central Texas. Wildfires ran rampant and took a toll on fire departments’ equipment and financial resources.

The donation is meant to alleviate some of that strain.

“Fire departments have had their resources tested and stretched by this year’s extreme heat and drought conditions,” said Matt Bentke, Bluebonnet’s general manager. “We have wonderful relationships with these departments. Our line workers and control center operators work closely with firefighters and first responders during emergency events, which is critically important to keeping people safe.”

The grants will be distributed as $1,000 grants to all 63 fire departments in the co-op’s 14-county service area.

“Bluebonnet is proud to support our area fire departments who truly do an outstanding job around the clock, every day,” said Ben Flencher, Bluebonnet’s board chairman. “These departments have done an outstanding job protecting our homes, businesses and property.”