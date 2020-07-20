Austin FC support group, Los Verdes teams with Austin Justice Coalition for Black Lives Matter fundraiser

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC support group, Los Verdes , Austin Justice Coalition (AJC) have teamed up to sell Black Lives Matter bandanas – donning the Austin FC green and black – with 100% of profits going to AJC.

The AJC-Los Verdes bandana costs $12 on its website. The bandana features two hands interlocked, a closed fist making up the shape of a tree (similar to Austin FC's tree logo), bats, a guitar with a neck that also looks like the Austin FC tree logo and more.