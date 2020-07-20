x
Austin FC support group, Los Verdes teams with Austin Justice Coalition for Black Lives Matter fundraiser

Los Verdes and Austin Justice Coalition have teamed up to sell Black Lives Matter bandanas donning the Austin FC green and black with 100% of profits going to AJC.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC support group, Los Verdes, Austin Justice Coalition (AJC) have teamed up to sell Black Lives Matter bandanas – donning the Austin FC green and black – with 100% of profits going to AJC. 

The AJC-Los Verdes bandana costs $12 on its website. The bandana features two hands interlocked, a closed fist making up the shape of a tree (similar to Austin FC's tree logo), bats, a guitar with a neck that also looks like the Austin FC tree logo and more. 

KVUE profiled the Los Verdes group earlier in July. The group sold 300 Austin FC memberships in the first day the team put them on sale.

The bandanas will be on sale until July 31, according to Los Verdes. 

