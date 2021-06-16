Benchmark Research starting RSV vaccine trials

An Austin clinical research firm is looking for thousands of participants.

AUSTIN, Texas — Two studies are underway in Austin for researchers to license a vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. One calls for adults 18 and up, the other calls for adults 60 and up.

Each Benchmark Research trial needs 30,000 participants. Cindy Dukes is the chief business officer and a researcher of 36 years.

"It does have significant impact in these age groups," she said.

Dukes said there's also a clinical trial for young children, but that's taking place in San Antonio.

According to the CDC, RSV is the most common cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia in children younger than the age of one.

"In the young children, we are seeing quite an outbreak – and a lot of that's because we're not masking, socially isolating," Dukes said.

Dukes also said these trials include a single injection and are random.

Participants won't know if they're getting a dose of RSV or a placebo.

"This is a critical study. This is the pivotal study for licensure," she said.

The studies in Austin are expected to take one to two years.

If you're interested in the trials, click here for more information.