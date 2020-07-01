AUSTIN, Texas — The bushfires in Australia continue to destroy land and homes and now American firefighters are heading to southeastern parts of the continent to help.

Some cooler weather moved in earlier, but it's not expected to stick around for long as of right now. So, a local coffee shop wants to help.

On Jan. 25, Runaway Luna Lifestyle in Bee Cave plans to host a silent auction to raise money for wildfire relief. Staff members said it's the least they can do to help their families back in Australia.

Inside Runaway Luna Lifestyle

Heikki Mustonen

"We may be on the other side of the world, but we are all somehow connected to the devastating bushfires that have been burning since September last year ... they continue to burn," the shop wrote on a Facebook event page. "We know there are many Aussies here in Austin feeling anxious about what they can do to help. "

The shop is still looking for items to auction so if you'd like to help, click here and send a message to the store.

"Every dollar we make will go back to those who need it most. People who have lost their homes, faced devastation over the holiday season and struggled to feel the positivity we all have had the privilege to feel going into 2020," the event description reads. "Come out for a great day of freshly baked Aussie meat pies, live music and a truly astonishing silent auction generously donated by both local, national and international businesses!"

