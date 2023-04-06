New farmers market launches in Bee Cave

More than 40 venders set up on the lawn at the Hill Country Galleria on Sunday. There were locally grown fruits and veggies, hand-crafted goods and live music.

BEE CAVE, Texas — The city of Bee Cave held its first Bee Cave Farmers Market on Sunday.

More than 40 venders set up on the lawn at the Hill Country Galleria from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.. There were locally grown fruits and veggies, hand-crafted goods and live music.

Organizers said this isn't your average farmers market. There was a section just for young entrepreneurs selling goods.

"There's a lot of young kids today selling their products that they fully believe in, and the fact that this market specifically is molding young entrepreneurs to be able to feel inspired doing what they love, that is a beautiful experience," said Katy Frazier with the Plant Lady ATX. "So, I'm very, very honored to be part of this market specifically for that reason."

The event was put on by the organizers of Cedar Park Market Days.

You can check out the young innovators at future Bee Cave farmers markets, which will happen once a month.