Austin nonprofit that gives students free music lessons hosting fundraiser after 2 recent burglaries

AUSTIN, Texas —
An Austin nonprofit is hosting its annual fundraiser after it was recently burglarized twice in just 24 hours.
The group Beat 4 Beat gives free music lessons to students at different Austin-area school districts and private schools. It holds after-school lessons for guitar, drum, bass, piano and a variety of other lessons.
Recently, thieves stole $5,000 worth of gear and instruments from the nonprofit.
Beat 4 Beat's fundraiser will be held Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Belmont. Austin local and Beat 4 Beat instructor Jaime Ospina and GRAMMY-winning Latin funk orchestra Grupo Fantasma will be involved in the event.