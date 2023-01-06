x
Austin nonprofit that gives students free music lessons hosting fundraiser after 2 recent burglaries

Beat 4 Beat is hosting a fundraiser Thursday night to raise money to replace the stolen equipment and instruments.

An Austin nonprofit is hosting its annual fundraiser after it was recently burglarized twice in just 24 hours. 

The group Beat 4 Beat gives free music lessons to students at different Austin-area school districts and private schools. It holds after-school lessons for guitar, drum, bass, piano and a variety of other lessons. 

Recently, thieves stole $5,000 worth of gear and instruments from the nonprofit. 

The orange guitar was autographed and donated by the band STYX for their auction tonight! The band sent it over after hearing about the break ins and all the gear and instruments that were stolen.

Posted by Eric Pointer on Thursday, June 1, 2023

Beat 4 Beat's fundraiser will be held Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Belmont. Austin local and Beat 4 Beat instructor Jaime Ospina and GRAMMY-winning Latin funk orchestra Grupo Fantasma will be involved in the event.

