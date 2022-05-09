Fundraiser planned for Bastrop deputy shot three times in line of duty

The deputy was shot in mid-March.

BASTROP, Texas — A fundraiser is planned for a Bastrop County deputy who was shot three times by a man while responding to a call.

Deputy Sawyer Wilson was shot in his bulletproof vest, his rear and once in his forearm on March 13.

The fundraising event, which is happening Saturday, May 21, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., is set to take place at the Bastrop American Legion on 3003 Loop 150 E. Live music will be played from 1 to 4 p.m., and a professional chef is preparing pulled-pork sliders and burgers for attendees.

Those who attend can also take part in a silent auction, a raffle and a poker run.

Funds raised at the event will help pay for medical bills for Wilson. The event is being hosted by the Thin Blue Line LEMC Bastrop, a chapter of an organization that was created to support men and women in law enforcement and the military.

The bone in Wilson's forearm was shattered in the shooting. Bastrop County Sheriff Maurice Cook said his bulletproof vest likely saved his life.

The incident started when Wilson responded to a residence late that Sunday night about a "criminal mischief issue." When Wilson tried to stop the suspect, the man refused to get out of his truck and shot at the officer from the driver's seat.

The shooter, Michael Stark, was wanted on a parole violation for a burglary that happened in Bastrop County.

Several hours later, Stark was found walking down a road about three-quarters of a mile from where the shooting happened and was arrested.

