BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — There's a new playground in Bastrop County!

On Saturday, volunteers worked together to build the new play area near Bluebonnet Elementary School in the Stony Point neighborhood. Parents said the playground will give their children a safe place to play after school.

"I don't have to worry about my daughter. If she goes and invites a friend to come over now, they have to walk in the street. If she wants to ride her bike, she has to be in the street. Something like this is a game-changer. They can come after school, they can be more active, they can drop the cellphone and come outside and smell the fresh air," Angel Jimenez, a Stony Point resident, said.

"I have never seen nothing like that happen in my community," Maria Aguilera, another Stony Point resident, said. "I have kids, so this is wonderful for them to come and play. I usually take them out to either Austin or Bastrop, so this is great because I live down the street."

Crews worked for six hours to get the play area up. It was created as a partnership between the nonprofit KaBOOM!, the St. David's Foundation and Bastrop County Cares and was based on drawings created by local children.

It is the first playground in Stony Point and is part of a broader effort by the St. David's Foundation and KaBOOM! to ensure underserved communities have recreational options for kids and families.

