Austin's Wheelie Crew replaces 11-year-old member's stolen bike with custom one

The 512 Wheelie Crew spread a whole lot of joy on Wednesday night's joy ride.

AUSTIN, Texas — Every Wednesday is a Wheelie Wednesday in Austin.

Each week, the 512 Wheelie Crew takes to the streets of downtown for a 16-mile ride. Up to 60 of them join, most with bikes outfitted with dazzling lights and loud music. They do stunts and tricks, wheelies and stoppies.

Founders Jose Vazquez and Freddie Miller say it's their mission to connect with kids, give them a safe space to hang out with their friends and appreciate the simple act of riding a bike.

On this Wednesday night, an 11-year old boy isn't taking that for granted.

Noah Zeifman recently had his bike stolen, but his crew of fellow riders wasn't going to let him miss a beat.

Before Wednesday night's ride, they gifted him a new, custom-made bike.

"All the guys chipped in – we all put this full thing together for you, man," said Miller as he presented it to Noah. "I remember you said you wanted it pink. I painted it for you. It's yours, man."

"When I tell you this is literally my dream vision of a bike … Nothing wrong with it. It rode crazy smooth. I couldn't hear anything – just feels amazing," Noah said.

Noah and the rest of the group cruised up to the Long Center to finish the night – a joy ride on this Wednesday night that brought a whole lot of it.