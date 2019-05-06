AUSTIN, Texas — Austin has made another list.

This time, the 2nd Street District in Downtown Austin was named the friendliest neighborhood in the city.

It is one of 28 neighborhoods in the country that National Geographic Traveler magazine picked for its "friendliest" list.

RELATED:

Austin ranked as one of the most LGBTQ+ inclusive cities in the U.S.

Austin-Round Rock 4th fastest growing metro area in America

Austin-area high schools ranked among best in Texas by U.S. News

"I think it's overall great, people in this area, friendly, safe area. You get a lot of people traveling, stop by in this area, basically, for shopping, to eat and of course to stop by Austin Java," said Ron, one of the managers at Austin Java.

National Geographic Traveler took into account the prevalence of "third spaces" like restaurants, stores and entertainment places.

The 2nd Street District has Violet Crown Cinema, ACL Live and plenty of other things to do.

PHOTOS: Second Street District named one of friendliest neighborhoods in America Second Street District named one of the friendliest neighborhoods in the country. Second Street District named one of the friendliest neighborhoods in the country. Second Street District named one of the friendliest neighborhoods in the country. Second Street District named one of the friendliest neighborhoods in the country. Second Street District named one of the friendliest neighborhoods in the country. Second Street District named one of the friendliest neighborhoods in the country. Second Street District named one of the friendliest neighborhoods in the country. Second Street District named one of the friendliest neighborhoods in the country. Second Street District named one of the friendliest neighborhoods in the country. Second Street District named one of the friendliest neighborhoods in the country. Second Street District named one of the friendliest neighborhoods in the country. Second Street District named one of the friendliest neighborhoods in the country.

Megan McCoy works nearby and said she has seen 2nd Street change over the past few years.

"I worked at Page for over eight years, and we used to be by the side of the water treatment facility and there wasn't a ton of restaurants down here. Now there's a ton of new businesses, restaurants, coffee shops, tourists. There's always something going on," McCoy said.

Being able to walk to restaurants, shops and hotels is another reason the 2nd Street District was picked because it wasn't that long ago that the six-block area wasn't nearly as walkable and didn't attract as much traffic.

The magazine also considered public spaces and home affordability when choosing its friendliest neighborhoods.

RELATED VIDEO: Austin ranked third-fastest growing city

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:



Austin resident claims $5M Mega Millions prize

Coroner says Louisiana woman died from THC overdose, experts say it's unlikely