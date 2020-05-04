AUSTIN, Texas — Austinites are saying thank you to our local health care workers – by giving a round of applause.

On Saturday at 7 p.m., some people in the Austin area stood outside to applaud the amazing work those on the front lines are doing.

The gesture is part of a campaign that was organized via social media.

It was inspired by similar actions across the world, as people step outside, applaud and take a moment the make noise for essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

In New York City, an epicenter of COVID-19 cases in the United States, residents have started cheering for health care workers every night at 7 p.m., at a time when they are frequently changing shifts.

RELATED: Europeans sing health workers' praises nightly from windows

Europeans in cities from Rome to Madrid, and Paris to Athens have been captured on video singing in gratitude from balconies and open windows.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: 6 deaths reported in Travis County, with 460 total cases

Kobe, Duncan, Garnett headline Basketball Hall of Fame class

Picture of nurses praying at San Antonio area hospital goes viral