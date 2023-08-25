Austin business donates 500 bags of dog food to displaced pets in Maui

Yumwoof is also taking donations to be able to send food over. The company's goal is to send over five times as much food next month.

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin business is making a big donation to help dogs impacted by the Maui wildfires.

Jaron Lukas owns yumwoof dog food. The company is preparing to send about 500 bags of food to help support the Maui Humane Society and displaced families with pets.

Lukas said when he saw the devastation in Maui, he knew he wanted to help. He said he saw pictures and videos of injured animals, some with paw burns and many separated from their families.

"The injuries that they're sending me videos of are so bad. And, you know, we care about all dogs, but these are dogs who had homes and families and and now they are currently homeless. You know, their family has lost everything," Lukas said. "And so, to be able to help families who have literally lost everything means a lot to us."

"Over 3,000 dogs have been displaced. One day, you have a happy family dog playing and the next day their dog can't be found. And so, the Maui Humane Society has really taken it upon themselves to take care of these dogs. But unfortunately, they needed help feeding them," Lukas continued.

He said he hopes the type of food his company is sending makes a difference to the pets as well. The company's dog food is high quality and nutrient-rich.

Yumwoof plans to send $30,000 worth of food on Aug. 30.

The company is also taking donations to be able to send food over. Its goal is to send over five times as much food next month.

