New service connects volunteer professionals with Austin-area residents needing winter storm repairs

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin has announced a new service to connect volunteer professionals traveling to Austin to help repair winter storm damage with local residents.

The Austin Winter Storm Repair Fund includes local and national donations and services.

“We have a gracious network of community partners and national organizations that have come together to provide critical services to Austinites still in need,” said Austin Mayor Steve Adler. “These groups continue to be a vital resource in restoring our community from the effects of last month’s winter storm.”

The City of Austin is partnering with community groups and professional agencies as part of the program. Water Mission is coordinating through Plumbers Without Borders to recruit licensed plumbers nationwide, providing volunteer repairs locally. Radiant Plumbing & Air Conditioning is providing licensing for the internal dispatch system and oversight in vetting out-of-state plumbers, the City of Austin said.

The Austin Disaster Relief Network will assign skilled volunteers to repair projects, which can include small businesses and residences in Central Texas. Trade volunteers needed include plumbers, electricians, carpenters, flooring installers, painters, drywall installers and tapers and general contractors.

Additionally, the Austin Area Urban League will coordinate to provide hotel accommodations and cover expenses for all volunteer professionals through the Embassy Suites by Hilton Austin Downtown South Congress.

Residents needing plumbing repair assistance in Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays, Travis and Williamson counties can call the “Crisis Clean Up” toll free hotline number at 1-800-329-8052. The hotline operates Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Residents requesting general repair and rebuilding assistance should contact Austin Disaster Relief Network online at www.adrn.org/assistance or by phone at 512-806-0800. The hotline will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.