Austin nonprofit aims to provide community to parents of children with disabilities

AUSTIN, Texas — Parenting is always challenging, but the challenges reach new heights if your child has a disability. That's where the nonprofit VELA comes in.

VELA gives parents the resources they need so their children are able to thrive. The organization offers courses and workshops and provides parents with a community to become their children's greatest advocates. All the resources are free and are provided both in-person and virtually.

VELA's goal is to help parents feel supported and less isolated.

"When you are told that your child has a disability, any type of disability, your world is turned upside down. You're having to navigate systems like the health care system or the education system that are very challenging to navigate. And you are faced with a lot of paperwork and acronyms and things that no one really gives you a manual for," Laura Gomez, VELA's development director.

If you feel like you could benefit from VELA's services, which are offered in English and in Spanish, visit the organization's website.

On Thursday, Sept. 28, VELA will host its annual "Be the Light" fundraiser at Vuka on North Loop Boulevard from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are still available, and money raised will go back into the community to help local families of children with disabilities. The event will be emceed by KVUE's Yvonne Nava.

