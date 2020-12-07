March for Vanessa Guillen to be held in East Austin

The march will begin at Metz Park and continue to Chicano Park.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austinites are expected to gather for a march for Fort Hood solider Vanessa Guillen in East Austin Sunday evening.

Guillen went missing from Fort Hood in April, and her remains were found earlier this month. Her family and their attorney say she was being sexually harassed but did not report it to her superiors for fear of retaliation. The regiment commander says an investigation has not found any evidence that Guillen was being sexually harassed.

March participants are encouraged to arrive at the recreation center at Metz Park at 5:30 p.m. Starting at 6 p.m., demonstrators will march from Metz Park to Chicano Park. There will also be a tribute performance and candlelight vigil.

Organizers of the march are asking that participants wear white shirts and bring a flower, preferably a rose. Organizers also say they need people who are willing to donate supplies for the march, such as water, hand sanitizer or "anything you can think of to make this happen."

If you plan to attend the march, masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.