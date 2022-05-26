2 AAPIs added to Austin Travis County Hate Crimes Task Force

"We have not been at the table in this conversation. I think public safety and hate crime are really complicated, racially tense and sort of longstanding conversations in the community," said Varghese. "And I think the Asian-American community doesn't always know where we are in that conversation. And actually just having the invitation to sit at the table and represent the community and advocate for greater protection against hate crimes is an important one. So it means a lot."

"Bring a voice to the AAPI community. I feel like there are lots of things that we do in our policies that make sense for most community members, but it may not make sense for the AAPI community," Huynh said. "For example, I think that we have seen an increase in violence towards elderly within the Asian community. Having a seat at the table, we can explain that a lot of the AAPI elderly don't necessarily know how to go online or have the resources to go online and report a hate crime or report a bias incident that they may have witnessed. A lot of the Vietnamese community members ... we still communicate with paper, print ...and we have large Facebook groups online, but they may not know exactly where to go. So having two members of the Asian community actually be on the task force, we can help relay information and kind of fill the gaps where our community might not be served currently."