2 AAPIs added to Austin Travis County Hate Crimes Task Force

AUSTIN, Texas — Two Asian-American Pacific Islanders, or AAPIs, are now part of the Austin Travis County Hate Crimes Task Force.
Jessica Huynh is a criminal defense attorney who once worked for the Travis County District Attorney's office. She considers herself a Vietnamese American.
Lesley Varghese is Austin Mayor Steve Adler's chief of staff. She considers herself an Indian American.
The move comes as the latest national statistics from Stop Asian Hate showed 10,905 hate incidents were reported from March 2020 to December 2021.
Locally, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) data showed 181 hate crimes reported in Travis County, from 2017 to 2022.
Here's a look at the numbers by each year:
- From Jan. 1, 2017, to Jan. 1, 2018, there were 32 hate crimes reported in Travis County.
- From Jan. 1, 2018, to Jan. 1, 2019, it went up to 35, from Jan. 1.
- From Jan. 1, 2019, to Jan. 1, 2020, that number dropped to 23.
- From Jan. 1, 2020, to Jan. 1, 2021, the number of hate crimes reported in Travis County jumped to 36.
- From Jan. 1, 2021, to Jan. 1, 2022, it went up again to 52.
- From Jan. 1, 2022, to May 26, 2022, there have been 16 hate crimes reported in Travis County.
Both Huynh and Varghese said they welcome the opportunity to serve on the task force.
"We have not been at the table in this conversation. I think public safety and hate crime are really complicated, racially tense and sort of longstanding conversations in the community," said Varghese. "And I think the Asian-American community doesn't always know where we are in that conversation. And actually just having the invitation to sit at the table and represent the community and advocate for greater protection against hate crimes is an important one. So it means a lot."
Huynh said a different perspective is key.
"Bring a voice to the AAPI community. I feel like there are lots of things that we do in our policies that make sense for most community members, but it may not make sense for the AAPI community," Huynh said. "For example, I think that we have seen an increase in violence towards elderly within the Asian community. Having a seat at the table, we can explain that a lot of the AAPI elderly don't necessarily know how to go online or have the resources to go online and report a hate crime or report a bias incident that they may have witnessed. A lot of the Vietnamese community members ... we still communicate with paper, print ...and we have large Facebook groups online, but they may not know exactly where to go. So having two members of the Asian community actually be on the task force, we can help relay information and kind of fill the gaps where our community might not be served currently."
KVUE's Jenni Lee also spoke with Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza and one of the co-founders of the Network of Asian American Organizations, Channy Soeur.
Their entire interviews can be found on KVUE's YouTube page:
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: