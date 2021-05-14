Austin teacher attempting 50-mile run to raise money for students

Last year, Luis Reséndiz ran 50 one-mile laps around his northwest Austin apartment, raising $11,700 for Ridgetop Elementary School students.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video is from Reséndiz's 2020 run.

An Austin Independent School District teacher is again running to help the students at his school.

Luis Reséndiz, a teacher at Ridgetop Elementary School in Austin, will attempt to run 50 miles in less than eight hours to fundraise to benefit Ridgetop students. All donations will help purchase academic dual-language materials for over 400 students.

Reséndiz will run around the surroundings of Ridgetop Elementary, located at 5005 Caswell Ave., starting at 7:30 a.m. Friday. He will run 50 laps to a mile loop.

Last year, Reséndiz ran 50 one-mile laps around his northwest Austin apartment complex to raise money for students. He finished in about eight hours and ended up raising $11,700.

The goal for this year's run is $12,000.