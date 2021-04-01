Austin community leaders to hold 'Stop Asian Hate' rally and vigil Saturday

The event will be held at Huston-Tillotson University Saturday afternoon.

AUSTIN, Texas — Community leaders will gather Saturday afternoon to condemn hate crimes against the Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) community.

The Stop Asian Hate Rally & Vigil is scheduled for Saturday, April 17, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Huston-Tillotson University on Chicon Street. A press release for the event states that it is an effort by a coalition of grassroots organizers in Austin and San Antonio, along with the Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs (APAPA) - Austin Chapter.

Stop AAPI Hate published a report in March that covers the 3,795 incidents received by the reporting center from March 2020 to February 2021. The report shows that Texas ranks fourth in the nation in anti-Asian incidents.

"The coalition condemns the violence against members of the Asian community and calls on Austinites to unite against hate of all forms," the event's press release reads. "The event lineup celebrates the richness in diversity of the AAPI community and the intersectionality among ally causes and constituencies."

Speakers and special guests include APAPA Texas Regional Chair Alice Yi; Huston Tillotson University President Dr. Collette Pierce Burnette; State Reps. James Talarico, Celia Israel, Vikki Goodwin and Sheryl Cole; Austin Mayor Steve Adler; and KVUE's own Jenni Lee, among many others.

Those wishing to attend can RSVP. Organizers are also accepting donations and selling a fundraiser shirt to support the rally and future AAPI voter engagement and civic empowerment efforts.

Masks and social distancing will be required at the rally. The event will also be live-streamed on Facebook here.

Public transportation or bikes are recommended, and the entrance to the rally will be on Chalmers Avenue. For more information on parking, click here.