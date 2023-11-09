City of Austin changing most splash pad hours

The Liz Carpenter and Pease splash pads will operate on their regular schedules.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Parks and Recreation Department (PARD) is changing the hours for most local splash pads.

The PARD said the changes are in an effort to balance the public's need to access water with water conservation. The City of Austin is currently under Stage 2 water restrictions.

Effective Sept. 11 and through the rest of the "splash pad season" – which ends Oct. 31 – all splash pads except two will operate Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Liz Carpenter and Pease splash pads will operate on their regular schedules.

Learn more about the City-operated pools and splash pads.