Austin Sobering Center offers free rides from Sixth Street to center

Starting Saturday night at 10 p.m., the center will start giving free transport to intoxicated individuals downtown.

AUSTIN, Texas — One local nonprofit is working to prevent DWIs and unnecessary hospital visits due to intoxication.

Starting Saturday night at 10 p.m. and running until 2:30 a.m., the Austin-Travis County Sobering Center will offer free transportation from Sixth Street to the facility.

Nonprofit workers will have a tent set up off of Sixth Street and San Jacinto offering BAC testing, water, alcohol education and free rides to their center located on 1213 Sabine St.

The center opened in 2018 and has served more than 4,700 intoxicated people in this area.

Workers chose UT graduation weekend to launch their outreach free ride imitative to help those who may overconsume this weekend.

"An individual can approach the tent, let us know that they are interested in sobering up at the Sobering Center, and from there we will do a BAC screening, a temperature check, vitals, but then we will also go through our admission criteria," said Victoria Garcia, community outreach coordinator for the Austin Sobering Center.

She said you have to be 18 years or older and intoxicated to be transported to the center.