Austinites share good news to close out 2021, start 2022

Throughout the pandemic, KVUE has shared your good news, because good news still happens to people even without being in the spotlight.

AUSTIN, Texas — To round out 2021, KVUE's Mike Marut and Heikki Mustonen talked to Austinites along the Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail on New Year's Eve about the good things that happened this year, and what they are looking forward to next year.

"I met my girlfriend this year and that was by far the most positive thing that happened," Hannah LaPorte said. "I turn 30-years-old and I feel like I finally got my life together enough where I'm not scared of turning 30."

"A number of good things have happened for me this year," Ola Esho, who just moved to Austin this year, said. "I finished my MBA at Cornell University, moved to the great city of Austin, got closer to my family. I made a lot of connections with some of my friends, like over the phone. Some people that I went to high school with, I traveled to see them and it was a real [year of] friendship and connection for me... I'm finally at the point where I'm hitting my stride and I'm understanding who I am and loving who I'm becoming. And so I'm looking forward to growing into that more. I'm also looking forward to purchasing a home in Austin. Yes, fingers crossed."

"I traveled a lot: to Mexico, Disney, places in Texas," Zoie Ledesma, a 12-year-old, said. "In 2022, I'm looking forward to seeing my friends at school and graduating 7th grade."

"A good thing that happened to me? I got a girlfriend. She's improved a lot of my life in a lot of ways," Bill Standover said. "I'm looking forward to improving my golf game for a while and spending more time with my girlfriend and trying to help the company I work for to continue to be successful and be one of the leaders in what we do in this town."

"I moved to Austin in July and I had a really great time meeting a ton of entrepreneurs here. I'm an entrepreneur myself, and so I really, really vibe with the Austin entrepreneurial ecosystem," Jonathan Downing, who moved to Austin from Dallas, said. "Honestly, I'm just really looking forward to building my consulting company, hiring more employees and becoming part of the entrepreneurial lifestyle that Austin has to offer."

"Even though it was kind of a bad year, I love that I can continue to do my work and serving the community, and probably that's the best thing that even in the midst of all this craziness, I still get to do the stuff that I love," Lynce Espinoza said. "It was my first full year of being a full-time runner, so the Austin marathon is the first thing I'm looking forward to and ending the year here. No better way."