Hundreds arrived at the Austin Public Library's Passport Fair, but only 70 applications will be taken

As of 12:08 p.m. Monday, eight minutes after the event started, the library had already taken 50 applications.

AUSTIN, Texas — There were some frustrated future travelers at the Austin Public Library's downtown location Monday afternoon.

The library scheduled a "Passport Fair" at the Central Library on West César Chávez Street for Monday, July 3, from noon to 6 p.m. The event was planned for people who needed to apply for a passport, not those who needed to renew.

The library said it would accept walk-in applications until its capacity was reached, so attendees were encouraged to arrive early to get a spot.

"We were hoping to go into Canada this summer, but that's not going to happen," said Becky Sampson.

One man said he went to Round Rock's passport event two weeks ago.

"Full day of standing in line," said Tajdin Noorali. "Almost three or four hours to then walk away."

He thought the event in Austin would be his chance.

"A second time," he added. "The same situation. There are too many people... coming for passports, but there are not enough people to do the job."

KVUE's Pamela Comme reported that a lot of people at the event were frustrated because they drove in from far away to try to apply for a passport.

This was the line walking into @AustinPublicLib today.



Hundreds of people hoping to apply for their passport, only to be turned away when the fair officially started. pic.twitter.com/6teeN0CnZ5 — Pamela Comme (@commepamela) July 3, 2023

And this isn't the first time recently that a Central Texas passport fair has seen major demand. In late June, the Round Rock USPS Frontier Station held a fair. More than 300 people showed up, and some had to be turned away. One attendee told KVUE she made it through, but she spent six hours in line.

A supervisor at that station said that it had 118 applicants in eight hours. She also said a USPS location in Killeen had recently held a similar event and saw 126 applicants.

The Associated Press reported Monday that a much-feared backup of U.S. passport applications has hit a wall of government bureaucracy as worldwide travel rebounds toward pre-pandemic levels, with too few people to handle the load.

It is not clear at this time if the Austin Public Library will host another passport fair soon to accommodate the demand. They didn't expect such a huge turnout on Monday.

