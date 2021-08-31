City of Austin seeking public feedback on sidewalks, urban trails, bikeways

A survey is available for residents to share their thoughts on where and when the City should build pedestrian and bicycle routes.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Public Works and Austin Transportation are asking for the public's feedback for ATX Walk Bike Roll, a project to update plans that determine where and when the City of Austin should build pedestrian and bicycle routes.

A survey is open now through Sept. 26, for residents to provide their input. The survey is available in both English and Spanish and can also be mailed to residents who email ATXWalkBikeRoll@AustinTexas.gov or call 512-974-7182.

The ATX Walk Bike Roll initiative aims to update three infrastructure plans:

Urban Trails Plan: updates will review internal processes and policies, re-examine the proposed trail network, incorporate maintenance needs and develop a new project selection process

Sidewalk/Pedestrian Plan: updates will look beyond sidewalks to create a safe pedestrian network. Updates will consider where safe crossings are needed, as well as curb ramps, pedestrian islands and more

Bicycle Plan: updates will reevaluate the proposed on-street bikeway network to better integrate with urban trails and transit

"Sidewalks, urban trails, and bikeways are not only fun and healthy ways for people to travel, they are also a necessary part of Austin’s transportation system," said Gina Fiandaca, the assistant city manager for mobility. "Many of our residents rely on these facilities to get where they need to go. With your insight, we can ensure that everyone has more choices to travel through our beautiful city."

The City said that all three infrastructure plan updates will center equity in the planning efforts. Learn more about the ATX Walk Bike Roll initiative.