'If he can't breathe, we can't breathe' | Austin muralist honoring victims of police brutality

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin muralist is doing his part to honor victims of police brutality.
Chris Rogers is painting a new mural outside Native Hostel in Downtown Austin. He said the mural is dedicated to George Floyd, Mike Ramos, Ahmaud Arbery, Eric Garner, Tamir Rice and Trayvon Martin.
"There's not enough walls in Austin to get all these people, but I'm trying to use these tragedies as a springboard for change. And I don't know what that looks like, but I do know that there's going to be zero change if we can't even be on the same page about having a problem," Rogers said.
Rogers started work on the mural on Monday. It could take up to 10 days to complete.
Rogers has multiple murals around Austin. Recently, he covered graffiti on West Sixth Street with a mural depicting health care workers as superheroes, as a way to honor their hard work, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:
- Live blog: Protesters return to police headquarters in Downtown Austin
- APD chief addresses police shootings of bystanders with non-lethal rounds; one in critical condition
- Austinites join together to clean up Downtown Austin after weekend protests
- Out-of-state protesters subject to federal prosecution, Gov. Abbott says
- Six people arrested on rioting charges Saturday in Austin appear to be local