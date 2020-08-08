Community advocates to hold mock trial against Austin City Council

Grassroots Leadership, the Austin DSA and the Austin Youth Liberation Movement will gather outside the Austin City Hall plaza on Saturday evening.

AUSTIN, Texas — A group of community advocates will put the Austin City Council on trial Saturday evening – unofficially.

Grassroots Leadership, the Austin DSA and the Austin Liberation Youth Movement will gather outside the Austin City Hall plaza starting at 6 p.m. on Saturday. The plaza will be set up like a courtroom, with banners listing the "charges and evidence" against the council.

"Austin City Council is being accused of being complicit in police violence, community displacement, anti-immigrant practices and chronically underfunding the Austin Public Health Department," a press release for the demonstration said.

According to the release, "The People's Tribunal will be presided by judges that have been directly impacted by such complicity of violence on part of the Austin City Council and will offer testimony as evidence."

The City Council is set to vote on the upcoming budget – which includes proposed cuts to the Austin Police Department – next week.