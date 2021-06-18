Motorcade planned for Austin police officer who has been hospitalized since February

According to a GoFundMe page, Officer Elijah Neely has been in the hospital recovering from COVID-19.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Association will hold a motorcade Friday afternoon for Cpl. Elijah Neely, an Austin Police Department officer who has been hospitalized since February, recovering from COVID-19.

The motorcade will set up at 12:45 p.m. and depart at 1 p.m. from the Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital, located at 1400 Hesters Crossing in Round Rock.

According to a GoFundMe page set up by the Texas Peace Officers Association for Cpl. Neely's wife, Shawna, Neely has been with the APD for 19 years.

The GoFundMe page states that during the week of Feb. 14, Neely contracted COVID-19. That week was also when Winter Storm Uri hit Texas, knocking out power for many across the state, including Neely and his family.

Neely reportedly went out to look for firewood and it is believed doing so exacerbated his COVID-19 symptoms, according to the GoFundMe page. The page states that on the night of Feb. 19, Neely, his wife, his daughter and their dogs slept in their vehicles to survive the winter storm.

The GoFundMe page states that in the days that followed, Neely's breathing worsened and he was rushed to Baylor Scott & White in Temple. He was placed on a ventilator and spent weeks in the hospital.

Neely will be discharged Friday afternoon. The GoFundMe page, which had a goal of $20,000, raised more than $34,000.