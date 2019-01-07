AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police spent Mondays in June building relationships throughout an East Austin park.

During Operation Blue Wave, officers would go knock on doors and talk to people who were out at local parks to discuss public safety. Area officers made a connection with Coach Ray William, who coaches boxing at Givens Park and focuses on youth.

After meeting with Coach William, officers dedicated Mondays in June to work out with youth participants at Givens Park. This Monday marked the last day of the events.

Officers said this was a great opportunity to show how officers and the community are working together.

