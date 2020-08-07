Austin police officers deliver AC units to those in need

This is the third year officers have delivered units throughout the community.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Cops for Charities and the Austin Police Association worked to keep the community cool on Wednesday, delivering portable air conditioning units throughout the city.

The officers delivered units to five Austinites in need starting Wednesday morning and going into the very hot afternoon. One officer who helped deliver the units said it's a way for officers to give back to the community.

"It's a way for the police department to say, 'We are here for you, we care for you, let us help you,"' Officer Bino Cardenas said.

This is the third year that Austin police officers have given AC units to community members in need.