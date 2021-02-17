Austin Pets Alive! shelter needs help after pipe burst

Officials at APA! are also asking for anyone in a position to safely travel to drop off any bottled water, cat food or unleaded regular gas at the shelter.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Pets Alive! is calling on any licensed plumbers to help fix a burst pipe at the Town Lake Animal Center (TLAC).

According to a press release, water has been shut off at the shelter to prevent further water damage, so they're operating solely on bottled water.

Officials at TLAC are also asking for anyone in a position to safely travel to drop off any bottled water, cat food or unleaded regular gas at the shelter as they continue to operate through the dangerous winter conditions.

Anyone that can assist is asked to email cold@austinpetsalive.org. People can also check out their blog for resources and other ways to help the shelter.