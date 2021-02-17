Austin Pets Alive! shelter needs help after pipe burst

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Pets Alive! is calling on any licensed plumbers to help fix a burst pipe at the Town Lake Animal Center (TLAC).
According to a press release, water has been shut off at the shelter to prevent further water damage, so they're operating solely on bottled water.
Officials at TLAC are also asking for anyone in a position to safely travel to drop off any bottled water, cat food or unleaded regular gas at the shelter as they continue to operate through the dangerous winter conditions.
Anyone that can assist is asked to email cold@austinpetsalive.org. People can also check out their blog for resources and other ways to help the shelter.
"We are continuing our emergency response plan we enacted on Thursday – making our shelter as warm as possible via generators, decreasing the numbers of animals onsite, and triaging urgent situations in our community as well as shelters across Texas – and we are calling on everyone to protect the animals who need them most during this cold front," Austin Pets Alive! wrote in a Facebook post.