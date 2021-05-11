If you donate to Austin Pets Alive! on Giving Tuesday, your donation will be tripled

Thanks to an anonymous donor, donations up to $15,000 will be matched until midnight.

AUSTIN, Texas — Giving Tuesday is all about giving back to your community. Austin Pets Alive! (APA!) is one local organization asking for donations – and this year, your money could go a long way thanks to the help of a generous anonymous donor.

Thanks to the donor, APA! has a $15,000 match through Tuesday, Nov. 30, until midnight. With the $100,000 match the nonprofit has until the end of the year, APA! says all Giving Tuesday gifts will be tripled "for pets that arrived at our care on death’s doorstep."

That means if you make a donation on Giving Tuesday, your gift will be tripled up to $15,000. So, if you give $10, $30 will be donated on your behalf to save pets from euthanasia.

TODAY is the day! Giving Tuesday 2021 has officially kicked off. If you hit that donate button now, your gift will be... Posted by Austin Pets Alive! on Tuesday, November 30, 2021

"Over the years, Austin Pets Alive! has seen animals go through traumatic and absolutely life-changing situations, and this year was no different," APA! wrote on its website. "From extreme medical emergencies to navigating the winter storm, we continue to be astounded by the spirits of our cats and dogs who have been through so much and yet continue to give us their trust and love. YOU could be their savior."

To make a Giving Tuesday donation to APA!, click here.

Over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, APA! waived adoption fees in an effort to help pets find their forever homes. APA! said it has more than 1,000 animals in its care that are available for adoption. Pets up for adoption at each APA! adoption location can be viewed online.