Austin Pets Alive! gives behind-the-scenes access to raise money for its services

The organization is giving people a look at its clinics and others spaces to show how it saves animals' lives.

During the campaign, APA! provides a behind-the-scenes look at its clinics and the work its staff does to raise money and save animals' lives. APA!'s goal is to raise the $53,000 needed for one day of operations.

The 24-hour campaign gives the community behind-the-scenes access to APA!'s Parvo Puppy ICU, Feline Leukemia Adoption Center, dog behavioral programs, foster network and more. These programs helped APA! save nearly 12,000 lives in 2022, according to the organization.



During the campaign, APA! is showing some of the work it does that is typically unseen, in the hopes of raising money to continue what it does.

APA! shared what different donations can do for the organization:

$25 buys one week of milk for a litter of kittens

$50 vaccinates a litter of puppies

$100 provides basic medical care for one dog or cat

$300 saves the life of one dog or cat (through shelter, food, basic medical care and daily care)

$500 provides basic medical care for a litter of puppies or kittens

$1,000 provides a kennel that shelters 13 dogs per year

$2,500 saves a critically injured animal with medical and surgical support

$5,000 provides a cat habitat that shelters 170 cats per year

KVUE spoke with Juan Negrette, public relations specialist for APA!, about the work the organization does. See the full interview below:

