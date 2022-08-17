Austin Pets Alive! hosting cat and kitten adoption event

All adoption fees will be waived during the event.

AUSTIN, Texas — Looking for a furry, purry family member?

Austin Pets Alive! will be at the Domain Northside on Saturday with some adoptable cats and kittens.

Adoption fees will be waived during the event. All of the cats are fully-vetted, spayed or neutered and have updated vaccines and a microchip.

If you'd like to adopt a cat but are unable to attend Saturday's event, don't fret. Austin Pets Alive! has two locations, one on West Cesar Chavez Street and one on Windsor Road, that are open every day from noon to 6 p.m. You can view cats available for adoption here.

If you'd like to take in an animal but are not in a position to adopt right now, Austin Pets Alive! also encourages fostering. Learn more.

