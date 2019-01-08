AUSTIN, Texas — The family of a woman who drowned in Lake Travis in 2018 donated $15,000 to the Austin Police Department's dive team on Thursday.

It was a "thank you" because the team didn't give up on finding Rachel Scott's body. The 25-year-old fell off of a party barge in Lake Travis in May 2018. The dive team found her body five months later in October.

"We just wanted to try to do something for them that would ensure that they continue the amazing, challenging work they do," said Jennifer Trimble, Scott's sister. "We thought that this is going to be the most beneficial way to help honor the people that recovered her, as well as do something in her name and do something to keep her legacy going."

The Travis County Sheriff's Office said Scott reportedly fell off the top of the party barge and hit her head on the lower-tier level before sliding into the water.

