New Black Lives Matter mural completed in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — There's a new mural in South Austin showing support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

StoryBuilt, a residential and commercial community developer, announced the completion of the "Seeds of Change" mural on Friday. The mural is located at a mixed-use development called Willa, on South First Street near South Congress Avenue.

The mural was created by local artist Ruben Esquivel with assistance from Zuzu Perkal and Justin Hughes and depicts a colorful hand with flowers and branches. According to StoryBuilt, the "vibrant colors within the symbol depict the 'seeds of change' to end racial discrimination and injustice."

The mural is part of the "Black Lives Matter Mural Campaign," created by local artists.

"We changed our corporate name from PSW [Real Estate] to StoryBuilt last year because wanted to celebrate our growth story and the stories of our homeowners and the communities where we build,” said Roka Music, StoryBuilt's senior vice president of brand and marketing. “Partnering with local street artists helps us tell those stories. We hope to signify our solidarity with the BLM movement by offering a canvas to showcase Ruben’s art and help this team of artists raise funds for local organizations connected with the cause.”

Proceeds to the Black Lives Matter Mural Campaign will be donated to Six Square, the Austin Justice Coalition, and Waking Giants.