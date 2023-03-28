'I’m just a mom trying to save my son’s life' | Austin mother holds auction to raise money for son's rare disease

The auction is selling goods, services, experiences, trips and other things, all in an effort to help fund a faster way to cure Sanfilippo Syndrome.

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin mother is holding an online auction to raise money and awareness for a rare neurodegenerative disease that her son has.

Aliana Gorniak's 6-year-old son, Simon Croke, was diagnosed with Sanfilippo Syndrome. The neurodegenerative disease is often called "childhood Alzheimer's" or "childhood dementia."

The disease causes developmental delays in toddlers and young children, and they ultimately lose important life skills.

"I'm just a mom. I'm just a mom trying to save my son's life," Gorniak said. "I know there's parents out there that are thinking, 'Gosh, I would do the same thing.'"

Gorniak wants the proceeds collected from the online auction to go toward the "Cure Sanfilippo Foundation" for funding further research, helping with clinical trials and to ultimately find a cure.

"If it was your niece or your nephew, your grandson, your grandchild, your granddaughter, your friend, your child's best friend at school, you would do anything to save their lives. And that's all I'm asking is please help me save my son's," Gorniak said.

Her son goes through about 20 hours of therapy a week. She's raising money to help him and others like him.

"Because time is of the essence. These kids don't have time to wait. They'd die as children. So, if us parents aren't fighting for our kids to save their lives, no one will, unfortunately. But we need the backing, the support of those in our immediate circles and beyond, those in our community and around the world," Gorniak said.

The online auction is going on until Sunday, April 2. On Sunday, the event will come to a close with a live, in-person auction at Orange Theory Fitness - Triangle on North Lamar Boulevard.

