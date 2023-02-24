'We are all wanting a village' | Austin woman creates 'Austin Mom Walks' to build community for mothers

This group of Austin moms walks to bond and build strong connections over their shared experiences.

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin woman created a community for mothers to come together and support one another.

Ann-Michael Drury said her Austin Mom Walks organization has been an important resource to have, and she's made valuable connections.

The moms meet up near downtown, walk down the pedestrian bridge and share with each other.

Drury said when she had her daughter, she didn't know how much she didn't know or how much help she needed.

"When I had my daughter, I kind of assumed because I've been around children my whole life, being the oldest in my family, that I would have it figured out or I thought I would have it figured out. And I quickly realized that was not the case," Drury said.

"Having other women around you that can say, 'I get it, I've been there too,' or 'yes, this is hard,' or even celebrate the small things of motherhood – it is so important just to have people rallying around you to really help us raise the next generation of kids," she continued.

Drury said it was important to surround herself with other women in the same season of life. So, she took to social media to gather other moms and started the mom walks.

"I think everybody, when they hear about Austin Mom Walks, they're like, 'Is that awkward, showing up and not knowing people?' But the cool thing is everybody that shows up to one of these walks is all wanting exactly that," Drury said. "We are all wanting a village, so everybody is so welcoming and so nice. And I've met such amazing women that, had I not started this walk, I would have never met before."

She said the walks are very casual, and moms can show up as they are with their child and stroller and meet new people.

The moms walk twice a month, and the next walk is Saturday. They meet in front of a coffee shop in the Seaholm District at 9:30 a.m. You can also visit Austin Mom Walks' website for more details.

Eric Pointer on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube