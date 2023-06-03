Austin Mayor Kirk Watson, Ballet Austin team up to denounce antisemitism

Later this month, Ballet Austin will put on a performance of Stephen Mills' "Light / The Holocaust & Humanity Project."

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Mayor Kirk Watson and Ballet Austin teamed up on Wednesday to denounce antisemitism.

Later this month, Ballet Austin will put on a performance of Stephen Mills' "Light / The Holocaust & Humanity Project." The ballet tells the story of Holocaust survivor Naomi Warren, following her journey from a family with traditions, to dehumanization, to hope.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Watson proclaimed March 8, 2023, as Austin's "Day of Light."

At the event, Watson and representatives from Ballet Austin, the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas, the Anti Defamation League and the LBJ Foundation discussed the importance of standing up to antisemitism.

"To understand how we got here, we must look back at history. More specifically, we must look back at the role of disinformation and propaganda in isolating groups of people," Watson said.

Ballet Austin will perform "Light / The Holocaust & Humanity Project" from March 31 through April 2. Tickets are available now.

To learn more about the performance, check out our most recent Arts Around Austin segment: