Austin ISD, Office Depot team up for backpack giveaway

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin ISD and Office Depot are teaming up to give more than 600 students at Guerrero Thompson Elementary School brand new backpacks filled with school supplies.

The "Start Proud! Backpack Event and All-Star Teacher Surprise" will be held at Guerrero Thompson at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Students will get backpacks filled with things like notebooks, crayons, pencils and more. One lucky teacher will also be surprised with new classroom supplies valued at nearly $2,000.

According to Office Depot, each backpack should bring more than $100 worth of economic relief to each recipient family.

Students at Pecan Springs Elementary School in East Austin will also get a backpack boost, but that giveaway hasn't been scheduled yet.

