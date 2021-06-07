This July, you can watch live theatre and support local students at the same time

The 2021 Austin ISD Summer Theatre Series will include productions of "Mamma Mia!," "Still Life with Iris" and "Charlotte's Web."

AUSTIN, Texas — Attention, theatre fans! The Austin ISD Visual and Performing Arts Department has announced the Summer Theatre Series will return to the stage with in-person productions this month.

This summer's series will include "Mamma Mia!," "Still Life with Iris" and "Charlotte's Web."

"Mamma Mia!" will run Thursday, July 22, through Sunday, July 25, on the AISD Performing Arts Center (PAC) main stage, which sits 1,200. Showtimes for "Mamma Mia!" are:

July 22, 23, 24 and 25: 7 p.m.

July 24 and 25: 2 p.m.

Both "Charlotte's Web" and "Still Life with Iris" will run Thursday, July 15, through Sunday, July 18, in the AISD PAC black box theatre, which sits 250. Showtimes for "Charlotte's Web" are:

July 15 and 17: 5 p.m.

July 16 and 18: 7:30 p.m.

July 17: 1 p.m.

July 18: 3 p.m.

Showtimes for "Still Life with Iris" are:

July 15 and 17: 7:30 p.m.

July 16 and 18: 5 p.m.

July 17: 3 p.m.

July 18: 1 p.m.

"The AISD Summer Theatre Series is a big family that helps bring students together from across the district. It has helped me find great friends who became like family to me," said Alexis Baxa, a Crockett High School graduate.

ASL and audio description services will be included for some performances. Tickets for performances are on sale now and can be purchased online or by calling the box office at 512-414-4720.

Tickets for the two black box productions are $10 for general admission and $5 for AISD students and staff. For "Mamma Mia!," reserved seating tickets are $15 and tickets are $10 for AISD students and staff. Children under the age of 5 are free.

The AISD PAC is located at 1500 Barbara Jordan Blvd. in Mueller. Free parking is available in the on-site parking garage.

The AISD Summer Theatre Series company is composed of 137 members from 36 AISD campuses. Thirteen teachers from 12 schools lead the production team.