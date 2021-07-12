Austin Humane Society to host drive-thru pet food pantry this weekend

Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Humane Society (AHS) is looking to help pet owners in need this holiday season. The shelter will hold a drive-thru pet food pantry event this weekend.

The event will be held on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 9 a.m. until noon. AHS said due to the overwhelming response it has received, the event will not be held at its current location but rather the shelter's future home, located at 7625 N. Interstate 35 (currently the location of Red Rocks Church).

AHS said pet food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis and, in order to serve as many pet owners as possible, it will be limiting the number of bags of food per household.

Here are instructions to pick up your pet food:

Enter the Red Rocks Church parking lot at 7625 N. Interstate 35, off the frontage road next to the Hampton Inn

Follow the signs to enter the drive-thru event, where team members will be waiting to help you

Remain in your vehicle. AHS staff members and volunteers will provide contactless delivery of the pet food

Exit the parking lot onto the US 183 north frontage road

If you have any questions about the event, email petfoodpantry@austinhumanesociety.org or call 512-685-0118.

AHS said this event would not be possible without the support of H-E-B Helping Here, the Walmart Foundation, the Moody Foundation and Red Rocks Church.